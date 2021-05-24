MadameNoire Featured Video

In her sixties, Tina Knowles Lawson has established herself as a voice and presence, both online, for the arts with her WACO Theater and as a philanthropist. As such Knowles-Lawson was tasked with presenting a humanitarian award to Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth.

The two met in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey devastated the city of Houston, Texas.

And this past weekend, Knowles-Lawson honored Trae by presenting him with the Billboard Changemaker Award for his humanitarian work.

While she was there, of course people asked her a thing or two about her famous children. And Knowles-Lawson who is known for keeping it real, told the truth. In gushing about the time she’s been able to spend with her grandchildren, Knowles-Lawson also shared what her older babies are doing these days.

“My daughter is busy working on something exciting, as usual. Both of my daughters…all three of daughters are.”

Now, Beyonce is known for surprising her fans with new projects and goes through great lengths to keep projects a secret. But we’re sure she won’t mind her mother giving us a little sneak peek into what’s to come.

Whether it’s a tour, a new album or some other type of project, we’ll be keeping our eyes open and our coins ready in case it requires a bit of a splurge.

You can check out Knowles-Lawson’s full interview in the video below.