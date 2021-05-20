MadameNoire Featured Video

INC.redible says their sparkly and selfie-worthy Party Recharge Hydrating Hyaluronic Undereye Masks are packed “with real diamond powder, hyaluronic acid, and hydrating niacinamide” to help de-puff and brighten dark circles. When put to the test, did all its glitz, glamour, and promises to give the undereye area the boost of hydration stand up to its claims?

As a vegan and cruelty-free product with no parabens in its formula, INC.redible more specifically noted that the eye patches’ hyaluronic acid helps hydrate, the niacinamide aims to balance, and the real diamond crystal extract cools the thin skin underneath the eye.

Quite honestly, the patches do hold up to the solid 4.0 rating they have on the Sephora website. The product was packaged really well, with a silicone cap underneath the screw-off top of the jar in order to keep the eye patches moist. Also, it came with a tiny set of tongs so that picking up the individual eye patches out of the container was hassle-free and sanitary. The “cooling effect” they provided underneath my eyes was probably the most enjoyable aspect of the product and I liked that they didn’t feel sticky.

All that considered, I would say that a downside to INC.redible’s eye patches is that they definitely leave a few pesky specs of glitter on your face after you peel them off. Overall though, they left the skin underneath my eyes feeling improved — tighter, with fine lines smoothed out and a plumped-up appearance.

At $20 for a container of 20 pairs, I think the price point is fair. I would recommend giving this product a try if you’re on the hunt for some soothing undereye patches to help give that area of your face a boost in the mornings or as a spa-like skincare treatment right before bed. To purchase, shop them at NailsInc.com and Sephora.com.