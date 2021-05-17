MadameNoire Featured Video

In her latest interview, The Handmaid’s Tale actress Samira Wiley opened up about why she and her wife Lauren Morelli chose to name their newborn daughter George Elizabeth.

When asked about her and her wife’s decision during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on the host’s late-night show last Friday (May 14), Wiley acknowledged that George wasn’t a common name for a baby girl. She’d told the host, “People are very confused — some people — by it”.

“We got to teach the new generation about this because I wish that I had some really in-depth story to tell people about George, cause I know that’s what people want,” she additionally said, before adding, “[and] you got to give the people what they want — but I just really like the name. I just think it’s really cute.”

Interestingly, Wiley later shared that while George is a unique name for a girl today, at one point in time it wasn’t so out of the ordinary for them to have that name. She explained, “I tried to do some research — I found out in the 1800s it was a girl’s name. But people don’t believe me when I say that, so I just — you know…”

When Kimmel noted that he’d heard of “girls named George before” and that he didn’t think Wiley and Morelli’s daughter’s name was that strange, the actress then quite passionate said, “I know — Nancy Drew! Her best friend’s name was George.” Funnily enough, after she asked the host whether he’d ever read the popular children’s book series when he was a kid — and he replied no — Wiley added, “Me either, but somebody told me [Nancy Drew’s best friend’s name was George].”

Wiley and Morelli announced the birth of their daughter back on Mother’s Day. According to social media posts that the both of them shared via their respective Instagram accounts, the child was born on April 11, 2021. To read more about the new mothers and their surprising baby announcement, click here.