A new season of “Black Love” is here, complete with new couples, including a few familiar faces. During the early days of quarantine, Tabitha Brown wiggled her way into our hearts via Tik Tok and Instagram with her healthy, vegan recipes, her afro she’s affectionately named Donna, and the relationship she shares with her children and husband Chance.

This season we’ll get to see a little more detail about what makes their love story.

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of “Black Love,” Tab and Chance discuss abstinence when they first began dating.

Tabitha: I was like, ‘I don’t want to have sex with you though. We gon need to wait because I need to make sure that this is real and we ain’t just lusting for each other. I was like we need to make sure that we really like each other or what I’m feeling is a real feeling. So we did. We just started dating and talking everyday and spending time together.

Chance: It really didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me either. Because I was like, ‘What we..? What we waiting for?’

Tabitha: He was like Love Jones, ‘You ain’t got to hold mine, I’ll take mine now.’ I was like unn unn we can’t do it. I want to make sure it’s real.

Black Love producer: Did you wait as far as dating or did you wait til you got married?

Tabitha: Aww nawl girl. We didn’t…Choyce was the flower girl, honey, in the wedding. You know we didn’t wait til we got married. Oh naw.





The season premiere of “Black Love” returns to OWN tonight, Friday May 14 at 10/9c.