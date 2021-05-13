MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that the dating world can be cut throat. And sadly, being a successful Black woman doesn’t make things any easier. In fact, with the male ego being what it is, it might be worse.

You see this pattern for corporate Black women, Black women in academia and despite their visibility, even Black women in the entertainment world.

Recently, Vivica Fox shared some of her more recent dating woes in a conversation with Jazmyn Summers for EurWeb.

Fox recently made headlines when she advised Khloe Kardashian to stop being a doormat for her on-again, off-again boyfriend and father of her child Tristan Thompson.

So it had folks wondering what’s happening in Vivica’s dating life.

But during the interview with EurWeb, Vivica shared that she offered the advice because she knows what it’s like to be where Khloe is now.

“I’ve been in her shoes before where you keep going back because you’re so in love. Where people just gotta drag you away and you holding on with claws. Khloe deserves better.”

And these days, she’s determined not to settle.

“I’m taking applications. It’s hard because guys be coming for me and then get intimidated by my power. It’s difficult dating. And I ain’t no suga mama.”

“But Fox is still open to love and may have a specific person in mind.

I got someone I’m looking at.”

But she’s keeping that information close to the vest for right now. And the way these men be acting up, we don’t blame her.

You can listen to the rest of her interview, here.