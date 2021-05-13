One thing about me, I love to be right. So I was happy to see that my “Married at First Sight” predictions were so spot on. I knew which three couples were going to stay together, which was going to continue their toxic tango and which was going to decide to go their separate ways.

Last night, I was tickled to see so many people online so saddened by the fact that this many people stayed together. I get it. There are some pairings that may need to reevaluate. But time will tell.

Either way, let’s get into what we did see last night.