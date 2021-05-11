MadameNoire Featured Video

Mother’s Day was supposed to be a day of celebration for women across the world. Yet for the family of 23-year-old Selena Dukes, of Atlanta, it was a day of tragedy.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Dukes was shot and killed as she tried to help a friend.

Dukes, along with her friend went to an apartment complex to pick up her friends’ baby who was spending time with their father.

In the midst of the exchange, the parents got into an argument.

Dukes attempted to mediate the situation and got involved.

That’s when the father, 33-year-old Diante Gore got a gun and shot Dukes in the chest in the apartment complex parking lot.

Gore is still running from authorities.

South Fulton community members are asking him to surrender.

Camille Watts, a resident in the same apartment complex and a survivor of domestic violence herself, has a message for Gore.

“Turn yourself in. You know what you did was wrong. You absolutely know you did wrong. There is nothing about that -that is right. You took a life.”

Once he has been detained, Gore will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.