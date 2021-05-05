MadameNoire Featured Video

As groundbreaking as “America’s Next Top Model” was at the time of its premiere, we now know that there were more than a few blind spots when it came to diversity and inclusion. Twitter does a great job of examining all the ways in which Tyra Banks and her people dropped the ball.

But the culture and our embracing of beauty standards has changed quite a bit since the early 2000s. Thank God.

Now that we know better, we can do things a bit differently.

Which is why The Shade Room is launching “Thick House” through Facebook Watch.

“Thick House,” is a new plus-sized model competition show featuring celebrity guest judges celebrity stylist EJ King and plus-size fashion blogger and stylist Kelly Augustine will appear on the show, which plus-size ANTM alum Tocarra Jones hosts.

The judges will evaluate seven plus size models who will be competing to increase their social media following by being on the show.

Singer, former “Glee” star and “Dancing With The Stars” winner Amber Riley will also appear as one of the judges in this upcoming series.

“Thick House” is produced by Sickbird productions along with Angelica Nwandu, founder of The Shade Room.

You will be able to watch “Thick House” May 16 on Facebook Watch.