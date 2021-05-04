MadameNoire Featured Video

Reported earlier today, rapper YFN Lucci — born Rayshawn Bennett — was recently named a suspect along with a dozen others in a lengthy racketeering indictment.

In terms of specifics, WSB-TV noted that the “75-page, 105 count” racketeering indictment is related to the rapper’s ongoing murder case. As explained, “The indictment suggests Lucci is an associate of the Bloods (gang) and the allegations against him include tampering with evidence of a homicide by concealing a crime scene and vehicle by hiding it, assaulting someone by strangulation, and encouraging the striking and kicking of that person for playing rival gang music.”

According to the outlet, Atlanta’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said, “This indictment is unprecedented. Period.” Sharing her assessment of the situation overall while shouting out the members of her staff who sat amidst her as she spoke on the indictment — which included one of Atlanta’s most renowned gang law experts, a RICO expert, and lead gang unit prosecutor — she noted, “There’s been a huge spike in violent crime,” before adding “I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime.”

Meanwhile, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said, “I think that it sends a significant message, a profound message that regardless of your status that the City of Atlanta and Fulton County in partnership is coming after you if you violate the crimes in our county, in our city.” Relatedly, the GBI Gang Task Force Special Agent in Charge Ken Howard detailed, “Of the national gang, criminal street gang the Bloods — there’s at least four subsets involved in this particular indictment and investigation.”

In his defense, WSB-TV additionally mentioned that Lucci’s lawyer Drew Findling spoke on his high-profile client and said, “He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, [who’s] performed all over the United States and all over the world.”