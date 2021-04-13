MadameNoire Featured Video

Many of us were surprised to learn that rapper YFN Lucci had been released from jail on bond, after he was connected to the murders of two young men in Atlanta.

But Reginae told us he would be home soon and she was right. He did make it out.

Apparently though, according to recent reports, his status as a free man may have been further compromised.

According to TMZ, prosecutors claim Lucci violated his $500,000 bond conditions by visiting a recording studio and a strip club since he’s been out of jail.

Lucci visited these places in Atlanta the first day he was released.

Prosecutors allege that the very same strip club Lucci visited is the one connected to his upcoming murder trial and a part of the investigation which is still taking place.

Prosecutors also claim that Lucci’s ankle monitor has been tampered with. They state that there is missing or irregular data about his whereabouts for long periods of time.

They state that Lucci has tested positive for marijuana and opiates in the time he’s been released, which is another violation of his bond.

As a result of all these violations, they are requesting that a judge revoke his bond and keep him in custody throughout the end of his murder trial.

As we reported earlier, Lucci was arrested as a suspect in the murder of one man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head as well as thrown from a moving car. Another man was seriously injured.