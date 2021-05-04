MadameNoire Featured Video

From season to season, episode to episode really, we never know which direction the hit Netflix show, “Master of None” will take.

But for season three, we know that there is a large focus on Black, lesbian love. And we’re here for that. With as little representation that exists for Black queer people, I’m sure it will be a refreshing reputation, given that this show, in particular, is known for its in depth storytelling.

In the trailer for the new season, which drops on May 23rd, we watch as Denise, played by Lena Waithe, finds herself in a full adult relationship with her partner Alicia, played by Naomi Ackie.

This is a far cry from when Denise brought her boo Nikki (played by Erica Mena) to the table for Thanksgiving Dinner.

From the trailer it’s clear that Denise and Alicia share space together. They slow dance in the living room, take baths together and sleep in the same bed. It’s intimacy.

In one scene, Denise asks Alicia, “Let’s say we’re at a party, Maxwell’s playing, you don’t know me, I don’t know you, and I ask you out on a date. Would you say yes?”

After we see the two living in love, Alicia finally answers, “Yeah, I said yes then. I’d say yes now.”

Season 3 has been long-awaited as season 2 streamed in May 2017. After that, the show’s co-creator Aziz Ansari found his name called in a #MeToo allegation, in which a woman who went by the name Grace described Ansari as being too sexually aggressive during a date.

Ansari addressed the allegations in his 2019 Netflix stand up special, Right Now and apologized for the encounter.

The incident sparked a larger conversation about consent, coercion and aggression in dating situations.

In this season of the show, Ansari is taking a more behind-the-scenes role. He was heavily involved in the writing of this season alongside Waithe. He also directs and executive produces.

This season was shot in the U.K. during the pandemic so perhaps this will be a quarantine story.

Season 3 of “Master of None” premieres May 23 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.