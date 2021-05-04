MadameNoire Featured Video

This season of “Married at First Sight,” is winding down. And next week, the couples will have to decide whether they want to stay together or get a divorce. At this point, we have predictions and some assumptions about who might tough it out and who will be on their merry way. And there are a few folk who should probably leave one another but will decide to put some more time in.

But that is yet to be seen.

What we do know that even at this late date, Chris seems to still be stringing Paige along. And much to our disappointment and sadness, Paige is still accepting these crumbs as though they speak to the truth of Chris’ character. When anyone can see that they do not.

When Chris and Paige sat down in front of the panel of experts, Pastor Cal asked him bluntly: “Let’s just cut to the chase here. Are you saying that this relationship is not over?”

Chris says, “I have feelings for Paige.”

Feelings of malice and ill-intent but whatever.

In the confessional, speaking to producers, Paige follows suit, saying, “I’m starting to second guess my decision of getting a divorce.”

Dr. Viviana was not having it though. She interjected saying, “I feel like you’re doing this to play with her and now to play with us.”

I couldn’t agree more. I’m no doctor but Chris gives me very strong narcissist vibes. And the last thing he wanted to do was be rejected by Paige on national television, even though he has no intention of committing to a marriage or even treating her properly as a human being.

If I had to guess, I would bet money that in the days and maybe even weeks before Decision Day, Chris was texting, calling and possibly even meeting with Paige in an attempt to convince her that he’s not as terrible as he’s portrayed himself over the past few weeks.

And sadly, she was willing to give him another chance.

In the trailer we see Paige is holding on to religious dogma claiming that “God put us in this process for a reason.”

He sure did. And that reason was for her to recognize her worth and not let this type of abuse happen again.

You can watch the clip from the Decision Day episode in the video below.