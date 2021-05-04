MadameNoire Featured Video

In her latest interview, Tiffany Haddish shared that being a mommy is something she’s slowly gearing up for. According to the comedienne and Kids Say The Darndest Things host, she wouldn’t be interested in birthing via a surrogate and would instead prefer adopting a young child who’s old enough to know how much she wanted them in her life.

At the beginning of her interview with E!’s Daily Pop, Haddish candidly said, “Let me tell you, if I get pregnant, that is all God — tearing down all walls, all barriers — cause definitely I have taken the precaution to protect. Now, if that did happen, we gon’ hire some help, then we’re gonna cry a lot… And I’m not gonna be ‘baby mama,’ I’m gonna be ‘wife.'”

“I’m taking parenting classes now to adopt,” she continued openly. Regarding the age she would prefer the child to be and why, she noted, “I’m looking at, you know, 5 and up — really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them.”

As she discussed her thoughts on her own journey to motherhood further, Haddish, 41, gave a tidbit to the host which she highlighted was something she’d never shared publicly before. After explaining why she wouldn’t want to go the surrogacy route, she mentioned that at one point when she was young and financially struggling that she sold some of her eggs.

“I don’t want to pay nobody to carry my baby either because then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff,” the star said. “And I already gave up — here go something nobody knows, imma tell you — when I was 21 I was really hard up for money and I gave up a bunch of eggs.”

“So who knows?” she added. “I might have kids out here in these streets. I doubt it though cause I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though — in cryo somewhere.”

If you didn’t know, the comedienne and Common have been dating for quite some time now. In fact, the couple often makes headlines for their lovey-dovey romance and genuine appreciation for each other. During an appearance she made on the rapper’s Mind Power Mixtape podcast last year in November, Haddish — who was in foster care as a child — spoke on her hopes to adopt then too. In similar comments to the ones she made in her most recent interview while speaking about the future kids she hopes to have, she’d told Common at that time, “I just want to bring to them survival skills, share everything that I know with them. I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at, like, 7 — where they know how to use the bathroom already on their own, they can communicate, they can tell you they’re hungry. They should have some kind of manners, and if not, they can learn ’em.”