ARRAY, the distribution, arts and advocacy collective founded by Ava DuVernay, has partnered with filmmaker Shantrelle Lewis to share her documentary film In Our Mothers’ Gardens with a larger, broader audience.

Through this new distribution deal, the film, which premiered at the Black Star Film Festival last year and won the Shine Award, will be coming to Netflix on May 6.

In Our Mothers’ Gardens, interviews Black women from across the diaspora as they discuss the power of their inter-generational relationships with the women in their family, including mothers, grandmothers, aunties etc.

In addition to the emphasis on familial bonds between women, the film, according to the ARRAY press release, also examines the “immediate and critical importance of self-care, and the healing tools necessary for Black communities to thrive.”

The film features sit-down interviews with women like #MeToo founder Tarana Burke; Tina Farris, tour manager for The Roots; Rutgers professor and author Brittney Cooper; “Glowmaven” Latham Thomas; photographer Adama Fawundo.

You can check out the trailer in the video below.