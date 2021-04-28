MadameNoire Featured Video

Now that decision day is looming, the couples who “Married at First Sight,” have to make some tough decisions about the future of their relationships. Are they going to stay together and try to make things work for the long haul or are they going to cut their losses and bounce.

It’s a lot to weigh.

And apparently, even just the thought of being stranded on decision day has some of this season’s participants shook.

In an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode, we watch as Clara and Ryan discuss their future and decision day. And given Clara’s existing concerns about Ryan and his commitment level, it’s safe to say that his conversation around decision day did not put her at ease.

See how the conversation went down.

Ryan: What’s been the best part of being married at first sight?

Clara: Definitely blew my expectations out of the water. We, to me, feel like two pieces of a puzzle that just have fit in so perfectly. And we do communicate so much that even when we miss each other, we come back around and pick it back up later.

Ryan: I think that there’s no way we would ever have an experience like this with another person. We’re uniquely bound in that shared experience all by itself, which I think is really cool. No matter what, we will always have this bond and connection no one will ever be able to describe. No one was there but you and I. I wouldn’t have wanted to go through this experience with anyone else, no matter what happens decision day.

Clara: Can we talk about decision day in a more positive light?

She gets up and walks away, leaving Ryan extremely confused. Yikes. Clara says the two communicate well. But if sis is feeling unsure about his commitment level and what he’ll say on decision day, I don’t know if that’s really the case. Once again, Ryan gave a politician’s answer instead of really reflecting and sharing his feelings. Maybe it’s a different thing away from the cameras. But I’m not seeing the passion.

