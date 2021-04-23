MadameNoire Featured Video

All day long singer Ashanti’s name was trending after a couple of pictures of her on vacation surfaced.

Ashanti has been globe-trotting this year and she has not let the pandemic slow her down. The trips continue. Recently, she was in Taboo, Cancun and she made sure to share the highlights from the trip on social media.

There was one picture that caught everyone’s eye.

It was her standing next to a white man, their arms around one another.

It set off an internet frenzy. Black men who find certain Black women attractive can’t stand when said Black woman starts dating or God-forbid marries a non-Black man. (See: Rihanna, Tika Sumpter, Halle Berry and more.)

Well, the bruthas and the Hoteps can rest easy tonight. Because after letting her name climb the Twitter trends, Ashanti found her way into The Shade Room’s comments to clear things up.

In response to all the hub bub, Ashanti wrote, “Lmaoooo NO! he’s one of the manager at the restaurant!!! He is NOT my man and we are NOT DATING.”

Well, there you have it. This is not her man. Black men across the world can stand down. And Ashanti can continue on with her world tour. Nothing to see here.