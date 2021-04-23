MadameNoire Featured Video

Erika Alexander and her ex-husband Tony Puryear have been divorced since 2017. Still, the former couple remain close. They collaborate on artistic projects like their comic book/graphic novel Concrete Park and in interviews, Alexander always mentions how much of an ally Tony, who is white, has been to her in rooms that are often all-white.

But rarely do we hear her speak about the marriage itself and what led to their divorce. I’ve always been fascinated by the couples who are still friends after separation and I always want to know their stories.

Recently, during an interview with Jazmyn Summers for EurWeb.com, Alexander spoke about the heartbreak and adjustment to ending a marriage even though it was something she never thought she wanted for herself.

See what she had to say below.

“I’ve been separated for a very long time. So it’s not an adjustment. We’re still creative partners. Tony Puryear is my ex-husband and he’s wonderful. What I think about it is, it was a very difficult breakup because I admire and love the man, we just didn’t get along. And that’s the truth. We just realized maybe we’re better apart than together. We remain friends and creative collaborators and that’s how it is.

It’s heartbreaking because I didn’t know how much I had attached myself to the idea of being married because I never really wanted to be married. So suddenly, to find out that something is breaking up that you had anchored yourself to was news to me. And also, I’m extremely loyal. I married the second man I ever dated. Because again, I was working. I went to an all-girls’ high school, then I was on the road doing plays around the world. It was work, work, work. I had an early boyfriend who I loved and who was wonderful. Then I met Tony and got married.

I’m not a person who would ever be on a dating site because I don’t even understand that. But I do understand that part of the reason that I didn’t have as many dates because it wasn’t something that I lent myself to. I really felt very complete as a woman. But I do believe in companionship, love, trust and romance. That’s a beautiful thing. And where you can find it, good luck But it doesn’t determine who I am.”

You can watch Erika Alexander’s full interview, where she speaks about her role on “Wu Tang: An American Saga,” her new television series”Run The World” and her podcast Reparations: The Big Payback, in the video below.