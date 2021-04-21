MadameNoire Featured Video

Briana and Vincent are the most stable couple on this season of “Married at First Sight.” Still, that doesn’t mean that their union has been free of problems. Vincent is a very prideful man. And there have been more than a few occasions when he feels like he’s losing control and lashes out in ways that can be alarming.

We saw it when Briana made jokes about him spilling champagne on himself after opening a bottle. He almost left the apartment his ego was so bruised by Briana’s “disrespect.”

Then, when she took him to salsa class and he wasn’t mastering every single step, he completely shut down. Saying that he wasn’t used to dancing in a classroom setting. I guess he didn’t want to let down the Dominican community not being light on his feet.

And while Dr. Viviana helped Vincent to see that he was taking himself too seriously in his quest to impress Briana (and perhaps look good on national television), he was pushing her away with his attitude and being closed off from new experiences.

I believe he’s made some improvements. We haven’t seen any additional fall outs. Still, old habits die hard.

In a clip from tonight’s episode of “Married at First Sight” Briana tells Vincent that she’s planned for them to go horseback riding.

And Vincent isn’t exactly thrilled about it. See how the conversation went down below.

Briana: I’m excited about horseback riding. Are you?

Vincent: Uh no. I don’t trust horses or large animals. I’m just afraid of falling off of it or if a horse goes out of control.

In the confessional, Briana says that while it’s disappointing that Vincent isn’t excited about this adventure, she thinks he’ll be alright. While she agrees that their marriage is about compromise, she also said that the whole experiment is uncomfortable. And there are some things for which you just have to make adjustments.

Thankfully, by the end of the clip Vincent agrees to try, though he doesn’t know how he’ll react once he’s in front of the animal.

It’s a step in the right direction.

Watch the conversation below.