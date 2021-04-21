MadameNoire Featured Video

Jojo Simmons and his wife, Tanice Simmons are expecting their second child. The couple announced their pregnancy Tuesday on Instagram by way of an adorable maternity photo, which bore the caption “Baby #2.”

Jojo and Tanice are already the proud parents of 5-year-old Mia KayLee Simmons, who was born in February of 2016.

“Welcome Mia KayLee Simmons,” Tanice wrote shortly after Mia’s birth. “You are the most perfect baby girl. Mommy and Daddy have never been so happy! We are truly blessed you have given us the Best roles in life! Mommy & Daddy… Finally Parents! Our family is complete. I love you Mia. Thankful.”

The couple tied the knot almost three years later in October of 2019.

“To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow is when you know you can’t live another day without them,” Tanice wrote, announcing their union. “Mr & Mrs Simmons 10•27•19”

In a 2018 interview with Hollywood Life, Jojo shared that the birth of Mia changed his life for the better.

“I had a lot of troubles, but me having a child matured me in a crazy way. It made me look at life way differently and just made me way more focused on things,” said the reality star. “Now, I don’t focus on things that don’t matter, or on people that don’t matter. So, I think me becoming a father really made me who I am today, and it’s the greatest thing in the world.”

Tanice and Jojo both star in “Growing Up Hip Hop.” Like most couples, they’ve experienced ups and downs, which have played out on the WE tv series; however, they appear to have worked through their challenges.

