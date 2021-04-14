MadameNoire Featured Video

For some of us, getting our first hickey was something like a rite of passage. Kissing is often one of the first ways we explore our sexuality. And those little love marks will have you feeling special enough to be “marked” by your boo, not to mention good and grown. Even though that couldn’t be further from the truth.

And if we’re lucky, the heavy kissing and making out doesn’t stop once we reach adulthood. In an ideal world, sex doesn’t have to mean the end of all the fun foreplay that got us there. But along the way, you start to realize that hickeys aren’t exactly something you brag about. They’re considered a bit juvenile. Not to mention, most folks don’t want to hear about everything you may have done in the throes of passion.

Perhaps singer Keyshia Cole didn’t get this message though.

Because recently, with the help of her Instagram stories, Cole shared the marks from her new man. While Cole has yet to officially drop his name, The Neighborhood Talk, had some intel on who he might be.

She captioned the video with marks from her new boo, “Next time make it darker bae. Issa vibe.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start sharing their opinions about Cole’s declaration.

Cole was trending because of the video and ended up asking fans what exactly was wrong with it?

“How can u be too old for a hickeyy?? You b*tches crazy. And whoever said it. F*ck ya! #Respectfully.”

That wasn’t enough to get folks off her back though.

They claimed it wasn’t that Keysh was too old to be receiving little passion marks. But they couldn’t understand why a woman her age (39 and 40 later this year) would make the decision to post it.

What do you think, is there an age limit for hickeys? If not, how do you feel about folks sharing them online?