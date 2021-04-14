MadameNoire Featured Video

Olivia Simmons, the sister of NBA player Ben Simmons, shocked more than a few people when she shared that she had been molested by a family member.

Simmons opened up about this tragic ordeal in a series of tweets. In the first one, she wrote:

“At the end of the day I was molested by my half brother for years from age 3. I’ve been asking for therapy by my family would rather sweep it under the rug because it could damage my brothers [sic] brand. I’m over hiding.”

Simmons’ half-brother is Sean Tribe, who also serves as manager for Ben Simmons, a point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons shared that as a result of the molestation and subsequently being forced to hide it, she has suffered from PTSD and “never understood love or consent.”

Adding to the trauma, Simmons shared that at age five, when the abuse had been taking place for two years at this point, she told her mother about the sexual abuse. Tragically, her mother responded, “Don’t be silly. That’s your brother.”

Olivia shared that she’s tired of not being honest and forthcoming about her experiences while her half-brother steals from her father and brother Ben Simmons.

She ended the thread saying, “These are not accusations. This is my truth. This is me being tired of the bullshit surrounding my family. I’m a survivor and not afraid to speak out. I know what comes with that but the blood he comes from isn’t the same as mine.”

In response to Simmons’ claims, four days later Tribe posted a statement he claimed were from the family’s lawyer.

Simmons questioned whether the statement came from a lawyer or not and represented the whole family’s feelings on her decision to share her story.

“I just got off the phone with my father [Dave Simmons] and asked why he would make such a statement. He said, ‘What statement?’ That’s the problem my dad isn’t his dad but he sure does like to use OUR last name for false statements.”

Simmons claimed that Tribe is trying to force her to retract her original allegations in order to save his and the family’s image.

Simmons claim medical records of injury to her uterus are a testament to the abuse she suffered from childhood onward.

Olivia states that despite Tribe’s statement, her father is by her side.

Ben Simmons has yet to publicly speak on this family matter playing out on social media.