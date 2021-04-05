MadameNoire Featured Video

Launched via her OWN Network, media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s latest venture Own Your Health is a campaign geared towards helping Black women gain agency and a greater sense of community when it comes to their health needs and the unique treatment disparities they face.

According to the campaign’s website, Own Your Health plans to share quarterly initiatives surrounding all aspects of one’s health, which include factual and relevant updates on mental, physical, and emotional wellness. In essence, the site highlighted that the campaign will aim “to bring awareness, education, resources, and a sense of community to address the unique health concerns facing Black women today. This multi-platform campaign is designed to inspire and encourage the OWN audience to put herself and her health and well-being first.”

Giving more details on the launch, Deadline reported that the campaign will also provide “opportunities for OWN brand partners to support [its users] with resources and options for healthier lifestyles.” According to the outlet, OWN Your Health hopes to tackle the “three key pillars” affecting Black women listed below:

Proactive Prevention – including routine screenings, nutrition, health education and accountability.

The Unspoken – including fertility, motherhood, sexual and relationship health, trauma financial health and treatments.

Superwoman – source of pressure many Black women regularly experience – the obligation to project an image of strength and to suppress emotions, to resist accepting help or admitting vulnerability and prioritizing caregiving to others.

OWN’s president Tina Perry spoke on the network’s most recent launch, and relevantly shared, “At OWN, we are always striving to meet our audience where she is and to serve her needs. This important initiative supports and empowers Black women, and it has never been more critical to use our wide-reaching platform to ensure they have the tools and resources needed to improve their health and well-being.”

“COVID-19 and the racial justice movement have also highlighted the need for urgent policy reform to balance disparities that exist in healthcare for Black women,” Perry added, “and we look forward to working with our distinguished advisory council on this campaign that will support and uplift our community.”

Featuring the song “Stand Up For Something” by Common and Andra Day, see the launch’s short introductory video down below.