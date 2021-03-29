MadameNoire Featured Video

In terms of authors, Black or white, male or female, Terry McMillan has had a storybook career. She’s been writing and making money off of her writing for decades, she still has more stories to tell, and several of her books have been turned into projects for the big and small screen.

Today, McMillan will appear on “The Tamron Hall Show” to discuss the latest screen adaptation, I Almost Forgot About You.

Tamron Hall: You also have your other book I Almost Forgot About You and it’s getting turned into a movie, starring Viola Davis.

Terry McMillan: Yes, Miss Sexy, Beautiful…

Tamron: Listen, if ever there was a room I wanted to be in, it would be a room with Terry McMillan and Viola Davis.

Terry: We won’t be in the same room unless they let me on the set, I might have to pay. She’s amazing. Everything she does. I mean, I’m flattered. You have no idea how flattered I am, really, really. They couldn’t have picked a better, sexier, prettier and plus she’s Black. She’s chocolate brown and I love it.

Tamron: Period.

I Almost Forgot About You, a New York Times bestseller, was published in 2016 and is about a middle aged Black woman’s quest to revisit the loves of her life. The protagonist, Georgia Young, has raised her children, succeeded at work as an optometrist, been divorced…twice but feels stuck in the routine of her life. In addition to traveling and picking up new hobbies, Georgia wonders if she’s possibly overlooked one of the loves of her life.

So she begins contacting old flames to see if they’re a match after all these years.

According to Variety, Universal optioned the right’s to McMillan’s book back in 2017. At the time Davis was already attached to the project and set to produce with her husband and business partner Julius Tennon, through their company JuVee Productions. Malcolm D. Lee, known for The Best Man, Girls Trip and more, is set to direct.

You can watch the clip of McMillan on Tamron’s show in the video below.