Cassie is a mom for the second time around! She revealed in her last Instagram post that she and her husband, Alex Fine, welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Sunny Cinco Fine.

“On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger,” Cassie captioned a slideshow of her and her family. “Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!”

Fine posted a heartwarming letter to his newborn daughter and their one-year-old daughter, Frankie, after Sunny Cinco’s birth. Under a photo of the family he wrote:

I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love. I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong. That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing. I’m so happy you two are so close on age like myself and my brothers because you will quickly learn that iron sharpens iron and you two will make each other better.

During an interview with Babe by Hatch, the “Me & You” singer said her second pregnancy was unexpected. She said she didn’t know she was so fertile after giving birth and that she considered birth control but the COVID-19 quarantine halted her plans because she didn’t want to leave her home.

“Finding out was definitely one of those ‘Oh s***-moments!’” she said. “It was totally unexpected, but we’re so excited! I love that Frankie’s going to have a sibling super close in age. Plus, we’re home so much now anyway, and my entire house is all ‘baby’ so, in that sense, the timing is ideal. But after this, I need my body back for a minute before even considering another.”

Cassie and Fine tied the knot in September of 2019 in Malibu, California after one month of being engaged. They welcomed their first daughter Frankie in December of 2019. They went public with their romance in December 2018.