In a new interview, singer and model Cassie opened up about how her second pregnancy was “unexpected.” In conversation with “pregnancy and parenthood” site Babe by Hatch, she discussed what it’s like being seven months into the pregnancy following the birth of her daughter Frankie, who just turned one this past December. She shares both children with her husband, Alex Fine.

When talking with Babe, Cassie mentioned that her naivety on how fertile women become after giving birth, in addition to her venturing on the side of caution by avoiding the doctor’s office amidst the coronavirus pandemic, were both factors that contributed to the timeframe between her two pregnancies. Even though her lastest pregnancy came as a surprise, she shared that her family is excited to welcome their newest bundle of joy nonetheless.

“I’ve joked about this with my family, but I feel like I’ve been pregnant for nearly three years!” she said. “I had a four or five-month window between the two pregnancies where I remember drinking wine and then back to being pregnant. Before COVID, I was casually talking to my doctor about birth control, but once the stay-at-home order went into effect, I was lax about going to the doctor because I didn’t don’t [sic] want to go out of the house unless necessary. Of course, I had no idea how fertile you are after having a baby, so I delayed. And, here we are, seven months later!”

“Finding out was definitely one of those ‘Oh sh*t-moments!'” she added. “It was totally unexpected, but we’re so excited! I love that Frankie’s going to have a sibling super close in age. Plus, we’re home so much now anyway, and my entire house is all ‘baby’ so, in that sense, the timing is ideal. But after this, I need my body back for a minute before even considering another.”

When talking about the things surrounding her pregnancy that “keep her up at night,” she shared that it’s hard for her to imagine what having another baby in the house will feel like.

“Right now, I can’t imagine what it will be like to have two babies in the house,” she said. “We have our little routine: we wake up, eat, play, nap, and I’m trying to wrap my mind around how it will be to add a new person to the mix. Everybody says, ‘It just falls into place.'” But, like, for real, how does it work?”