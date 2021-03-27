MadameNoire Featured Video

While visiting The Wendy Williams Show this week, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, lead singer of Xscape, was asked about the allegations against fellow group member Tiny and her husband, rapper T.I. The couple has been accused by multiple women of drugging and sexual assault, which they deny all claims of.

LaTocha was visiting the talk show to not only speak about the upcoming Verzuz between Xscape and SWV, but to also showcase some of her favorite vegan recipes, which have helped her lose a significant amount of weight over the years and manage to keep it off. During her cooking demo, she was asked by Wendy what her thoughts were about the claims against her embattled friends, and she shared her disappointment in response.

“You know what? I hate that this is happening,” she said. “That’s my family and I don’t use that word ‘family’ lightly. That’s my sister so I support her. And I’m just going to continue to pray for her and this whole situation.”

When asked if she believed the accusations launched at the pair, she made it clear that she doesn’t.

“I do not. I know her character, that’s just not her,” she said. “That’s not his character as well.”

LaTocha says this public tribulation has strengthened the bond between the pair, though. Just a few years ago, they were on the brink of divorce.

“They’re good people. And I think this whole ordeal has brought them closer together. And what we like to do is have family night. I just missed family night Sunday because I was here getting ready for your show. But that’s my family and we’re just going to support them and pray for them. That’s it. That’s all.”

The allegations against the couple date back to 2005. The accusers range in age, with the youngest claiming she was sexually assaulted at 17. The women all claim that the famous couple and those in their camp used their notoriety, money and drugs and alcohol to take advantage of them. As calls for investigations into Mr. and Mrs. Harris have intensified, those who know them well have supported them. LaTocha is not the first to speak out publicly to defend their character.

“What I will say is, Tiny is my sister and I have never personally seen her doing any of that,” said Kandi Burruss, also of Xscape, during a Watch What Happens Live visit in February. She too referred to the couple as “family” to her.

“What I want to say is people put out any rumor about somebody right now,” she added. “This society has become a ‘you’re guilty until proven innocent’ instead of ‘you’re innocent until proven guilty,’ And I do not like that.”