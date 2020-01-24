Jordyn Woods’ Mom Showed Us That She Has A** To Prove That Her Daughter’s Derriere Is Real…

Jordyn Woods’ curves have made a multitude of folks take notice of the 22-year-old beauty. But with exposure comes commentary, and many people are convinced that the model is not being forthright regarding whether or not she’s had some surgical enhancements, especially when it comes to her lower body.

On Wednesday, Woods posted a side profile of herself with the caption, “a lil less talkin, a lil more action,” the critics began to pounce.

Some of the comments were excruciating, directly assuming that Woods’ derriere is sitting up right because of a butt augmentation.

“Whose ur surgeon,” one person wrote.

“Tell me how that’s real,” another person wrote.

While there was some negativity, most of the comments were in praise and awe of Woods and her svelte physique.

After sitting back, Woods’ mom Elizabeth eventually logged onto Al Gore’s internet to let everyone know that her daughter’s body is officially homegrown.

“@jordynwoods yes is my daughter which means she has my genetics. We have a** naturally! No one has gotten any butt lifts.. this is one of the craziest things that I keep reading..let’s focus on important things everyone and make a positive change,” she wrote underneath two photos she posted on the ‘gram.

But sliding to the second photo, the elder Woods gave us a side lewk of her own, showing that Woods literally gets it from her mama.

We’re not sure she necessarily had to make this move to prove that her daughter has never gone under the knife, but here we are.

All in all, what a woman decides to do with her body is her business, so it’s particularly frustrating to see so much focus on the female physique. But we know that we’re talking about a billion dollar industry funded through influencers and stars who feed the beast by using their bodies to make profit. And because of that, a multitude of celebs are obsessed with making nips and tucks to their bodies, while passing it off like they are all natural.

Either way, let us know how you’re feeling about this “flex” in the comments!