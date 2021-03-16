MadameNoire Featured Video

Alleah Taylor suffered a heinous attack at the hands of her former NFL-playing boyfriend Chad Wheeler. We’ve recounted the details time and time again and they are gruesome every single time. Wheeler began strangling Taylor after she refused to stand and bow to him.

In their struggle, he even broke her arm. Taylor was able to escape Wheeler’s clutches and call the police from the bathroom.

In a recent interview with The Daily Blast Live, Taylor said she always knew of Wheeler’s bipolar disorder. Still, she was shocked to realize that he had more sympathy and compassion for the officers, who were strangers than he did for the girlfriend he had injured, leading her to suspect it was not his bipolar disorder causing this type of behavior.

“When I was in the bathroom calling 911, he didn’t check on me and ask if I was okay, but when the police came, they had pushed him into the bathtub, he asked the cops if they were okay, and hearing that kind of broke my heart a little bit, because you ask the cops if they’re okay but you didn’t check on me.”

Taylor shared that she believes Wheeler needs to go to prison for what he did because she’s not sure he is truly remorseful right now.

“This isn’t the first run-in he’s had with the cops in a violent manner. I just feel like he needs to understand the consequences of what he did. He almost took my life, and he knows how important I am to so many people in such a brutal way, and then he expected to go on vacation still which was odd being in court hearing that he still wanted to go to Hawaii after. I just don’t think that he fully understands the consequences. I just don’t think that him not going [to prison] would be beneficial to him or public safety at all.”

Lastly, she learned through this whole ordeal that it wasn’t her job to protect Wheeler from the consequences of his own actions. Initially, she shared that she was more concerned for his well-being than her own and she needed to change that. The shift in perspective is what allowed her to press charges.

“I remember at first, the first week or two after I was still able to contact his dad and I was texting his dad asking if Chad was okay. And then I had to take a break and take a step back and ask, ‘Wait, I almost lost my life in a brutal, brutal way.’ I had to stop and think if I wouldn’t have called the cops my family could have found me that way. It took me a while before I even decided to press charges because I had to actually put myself on the back burner and think what if this happens to another woman, as much as I do care and love him, God forbid this happens to someone else.”

When asked what closure looks like for her right now, Taylor said she’s not entirely sure.

“I’ve thought about that, I actually think about that every day – if I were to know why he did it, would that give me closure, or if I were to know what could have been done to prevent it, even though there’s nothing that could have been done but I don’t know. I have no idea what closure kind of looks like for me right now. I think maybe getting to a point where I am close to being healthy and having some movement back in my arm. As I think about it, that might be close to closure for me right now.”

You can watch the clips from Taylor’s interview with The Daily Blast Live below.