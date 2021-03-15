MadameNoire Featured Video

After years of complaining about a lack of diversity when it comes to nominees, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences proved they’re making a bit more progress in recognizing artists of color. This year’s noms have probably been the most diverse and most inclusive in the Academy’s 91 year history.

This year marked the first time a Muslim, Riz Ahmed, was nominated for Best Actor.

Steven Yeun became the first Asian-American nominated for best actor.

And this year a host of Black artists’ names were called as well. Viola Davis became the most nominated Black actress with her nod for the lead role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. And the late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for the same film.

That film must have caught a lot of people’s attention. Because the lead hair and makeup artists on set, Mia Neal Jamika Wilson became the first Black women to be nominated for an Academy Award in hair and makeup.

According to Variety, the role for hair and makeup is a relatively new one in the Academy’s history. It was only created in 1981—after 1980’s Elephant Man was not celebrated in this way.

Neal told Variety, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be honored by such a prestigious committee. To be with Jamika and for us to be the first African Americans nominated in this category is overwhelming. I have to raise my expectations for myself because this was something I never thought that I could achieve.”

She continued saying that this nomination is important for anyone who looks like her.

“You can raise the bar now. You can be recognized in this way as well.”

Ma Rainey received a total of five Oscar nominations. Two for Viola and Chadwick, one for Neal and Wilson, and an additional two for best production design and best costume design.