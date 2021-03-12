MadameNoire Featured Video

Our introduction to Drew Sidora as an Atlanta housewife was a bit troubling due to the fact that her marital woes were put on display so early in the season. Fans wondered whether the actress and mom had intentionally exploited the cracks in her marriage to solidify her spot on the show. However, as it turns out, Sidora did not intend to put her and Ralph’s dirty laundry on Front Street. It just sort of happened.

In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, Sidora explained that she learned a valuable lesson about filming reality shows: Just because the talent says “cut” doesn’t mean that the cameras will stop rolling.

“When Ralph and I got in that argument, and I got up from the table, I felt like he was kind of embarrassed of me,” she said referencing the heated conversation between her and Ralph about his whereabouts after he left their home for three days, I was like ‘That’s not what we’re doing for the cameras.’ So when I walked away before, I’m done, cut. And I took off my mic. The cameras followed me in my room with the boom [mic]. I was like ‘I said cut!’ In my world, it’s done. But in reality, that was an adjustment I learned day one. We’re here, we’re catching everything. What you wanna show what you don’t wanna show. That was scary. I didn’t plan on showing my marriage issues.”

“The Game” actress adds that when she joined the franchise, she intended to showcase Black love and a God-fearing couple, but things went left.

“That was hard. And it still is,” said Sidora.

As for the present state of her marriage, she says that they are in counseling.