MadameNoire Featured Video

It may be hard to believe but we’re half way through what will likely go down in history as one of the most toxic seasons of “Married at First Sight,” the country has ever seen.

And in anticipation of the second half of season 12, Lifetime and Kinetic Content have released a new trailer of what we can expect from the couples in the back stretch of this experiment.

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises of them all is the fact that Paige is still continuing to not only see Chris but the two look like a couple actively dating one another.

In a couple of scenes, we see them playing basketball together and there’s even a moment where Paige prays over the both of them.

“I pray that we just enjoy one another’s company tonight.”

Meanwhile, Ryan is still hung up on saying “I love you.” And has begun asking other cast members how quickly they would utter the phrase. While he’s all about taking his time, Clara informs him if he hasn’t said it in a six month time span, she’s going to be out.

But Ryan’s trepidation doesn’t represent the feelings of the other cast members. A few of them have no qualms about dropping the L word. Briana says, “I never thought, when this all began, someone like Vincent was what I needed. I love him, I love him, I love him.”

And Chris, in the confessional says, “She’s an amazing woman. I love Paige.” In another moment, he says he doesn’t want to give up on the marriage.

There is truly no depth to the gaslighting and manipulation.

Gross.

You can watch the trailer, here.