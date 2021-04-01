MadameNoire Featured Video

If you work from home and have a preschool-aged child, you’re probably familiar with that gnawing feeling of guilt that you aren’t challenging them enough intellectually. Some days, it feels as though the television and tablet are the only things that keep my daughter entertained long enough for me to make it through the workday, which is why I’m always looking for the latest and greatest activities and play kits.

I have always been a fan of Lovevery’s play kits, but my love for the brand has grown by leaps and bounds since quarantine and the terrible twos hit. I recently had the opportunity to try The Investigator Play Kit, which is designed for toddlers who are 31 to 33 months. And y’all, it’s everything that your work-from-home routine is missing.

What it is

In case you’re unfamiliar, Lovevery is a service that offers stage-based subscription play kits for children ages 0-3. Every toy and activity is designed for play-based learning and all kits designed are based on the input of educators, researchers, and practitioners. The added bonus is that the toys are beautiful, sturdy, and extremely well made.

What’s inside

Inside of every kit, parents will find a carefully curated selection of Montessori toys, activities, and books. In The Investigator Play Kit, you’ll find the colorful Twist and Pivot Pattern Puzzle, the Match and Tap Hammer Box, the Liquid Lab, the Countdown Color Timer, the Things That Move Memory Game, Jump-In Eco Hoops and Organic Cotton Bean Bags, the Play Date Board Book, and the Play Guide, which explains the different ways that each toy can be used.

How to use it

Your first Lovevery kit can feel a bit overwhelming at first because as you can see, you receive a lot at once. However, this is because the kits are designed to grow with your child throughout whatever particular stage that they are in. It is recommended that you gradually introduce one toy at a time and allow your child to learn to use them. It can even be helpful to rotate the toys so that they are able to hold your child’s attention for longer. The most beautiful part of the Lovevery curriculum is when you see your child moving towards mastery of a particular toy or activity. Many toymakers claim that their products are educational, but there is nothing like being able to clearly witness your child’s progress through activity with the brand’s kits.

Final thoughts

My adoration for Lovevery was solidified way back when my daughter was just an infant, but I was blown away by The Investigator Play Kit. So far, our favorite is the Liquid Lab, which we’ve been using to practice number recognition and the changing state of liquids. We’re also loving the Match and Tap Hammer Box. My daughter doesn’t quite understand the matching part yet, but she’s definitely enjoying banging the pegs into the box and pulling them back out. Her fascination with her new toys has made working from home just a little bit easier.