Name: Tamika D. Mallory

Title: Activist

SpeakHER Greatness: Tamika D. Mallory is a social justice warrior, political consultant, and co-chair of the Women’s March. After losing her son’s father to gun violence over 20 years ago, she learned to react to violence with activism. Since then, Mallory has made a name for herself as an unapologetic champion for a number of important causes. She advocates for tighter gun control, health care equity, equal rights for women, and police reform.

Former President Barack Obama and Valerie Jarrett have praised Mallory’s leadership, she was also selected to serve on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s transition team, and she worked with Al Sharpton’s National Action Network. Mallory was at the front lines last summer during protests in the wake of the respective deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor.

Mallory is also a skilled orator and knows just what to say to motivate and captivate audiences on her quest for justice and equality and she’s never one who is afraid to speak her mind. She has given many speeches, using a variety of platforms (from reality TV to front and center at protests), but she let the world have it last year at the height of the protests following George Floyd’s murder, with statements that got everyone paying attention.

“We cannot look at this as an isolated incident. The reason buildings are burning are not just for our brother George Floyd,” she said. “They’re burning down because people here in Minnesota are saying to people in New York, to people in California, to people in Memphis, to people across this nation, enough is enough.”