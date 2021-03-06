MadameNoire: Does the pandemic complicate the divorce process?

Tammy Letherer: Dealing with practical matters during a pandemic can be more complicated because the court systems were closed for so long that cases may have backed up and response times may be slower. But in other ways pandemic life has simplified things. Are you really going to fight over a set of dishes or a couple more parenting nights per month when you’ve been triggered, like all of us, into survival mode? Or are you more likely to feel grateful for the things that truly matter? Let’s face it, you may be too exhausted to fight, and that could be a blessing in disguise. The pandemic certainly encourages distance, and removing yourself from your toxic situation can make the healing process go faster. You’re also unlikely to rush into a rebound relationship. Bottom line, both the pandemic and a divorce are events that call for rest, reevaluation, and healing. Take advantage of the current limitations and use them to simplify, rather than complicate, the process.

TL: My first reaction when my husband said he was leaving was, “This can’t be happening!” But it was, and the most helpful shift I made was to ask myself, “What if this is all happening for me rather than against me?” It was hard to believe that having my life derailed with no warning might somehow be a positive, but just considering this, even for a split second, lessened the pressure and sense of dread. Allowing in that sliver of curiosity gave me new perspectives that I might not have had. So that was a mental trick I used. Physically, I made self-care my priority and scheduled either acupuncture or massage appointments regularly.



MN: Why do you think January is a popular month for divorces ?