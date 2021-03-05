Exclusive: Tone Bell From The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Talks Playing John Levy And Working With Andra Day

As a member of the small number of people who have been able to transition from the stand-up comedy world into acting, Tone Bell has been one of Hollywood’s most promising stars for a long time. On top of his Can’t Cancel This Showtime special, you’ve probably seen him in Netflix’s Disjointed, Amazon’s Sylvie’s Love, or alongside Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, and Regina King in the hit film LITTLE. In his newest role as John Levy in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, it’s safe to say that Bell has solidified himself as one of Hollywood’s most underrated and versatile actors. Being recently released via Hulu, the Lee Daniels directed biopic focuses on Billie Holiday’s life as she was under federal investigation for her 1939 song Strange Fruit — one which shed light on the lynchings of African Americans. As Levy, Bell played a businessman who owned New York City’s Ebony Club — a place where Holiday (played by Golden Globe-winning actress Andra Day) frequented and often performed. Having a relationship closer than that of just a club owner and a performer, The United States vs. Billie Holiday showcased the complicated, intense, and tumultuous dynamic between the two. Madame Noire got the chance to speak with Bell about his transition into acting, what it was like to play the role of Levy, and what it was like to work alongside Andra Day in their new film. Madame Noire: You’re a part of a respected club of actors — such as Jamie Fox, Robin Williams, Jim Carrey, and Mo’Nique — who have all been able to pivot from the stand-up comedy scene into the acting world and succeed in dramatic roles. What has the transition from comedy into acting been like for you?

Tone Bell: Stand-up comedy is so uniquely gratifying. It can be a lonely scene at times, but it’s strangely addictive. It’s difficult to pull yourself away from it. A stage, a microphone, some lights, and a crowd is all a traditional comedian needs to be their own writer, producer, director, editor, and star. It’s not always easy developing your “voice,” as a comedian, but I enjoy the challenge.

That being said, my transition was fairly quick and abrupt. I started my comedy career in Dallas back in 2008. Years later — within a few weeks of moving to L.A. — I was able to book a couple of things which honestly blew my mind. A few months after that, I landed a deal with NBC and again my mind was blown!

In less than a year, I was one of the leads on a network TV sitcom. It was a fast transition for me, but it was the first of many blessings in regards to my career. The talented and gifted people I have been able to work with and learn from have helped me tremendously along the way.