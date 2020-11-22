Madamenoire Featured Video

Lena Waithe’s wife, Alana Mayo, has officially filed for divorce. Mayo filed the petition for divorce last week, according to The Blast. They announced that they were splitting just two months after they got married in January 2020. The two have only been married for a year.

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” read their joint statement to People. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

In January, Love B. Scott reported that there were allegations that Waithe was cheating on Mayo and had even moved on to dating actress Cynthia Ervio but none of these claims were confirmed.

Waithe and Mayo’s marriage was a surprise to everyone. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed that it was a spur of the moment decision that was Mayo’s idea.

“”We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust,” Waithe said. “It was her idea — like all good things are — and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there,’ and I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.’…We snuck and did it, you know. We didn’t really make any announcements or a big … you know,”

The Bad Hair actress also said it was a honor to even be able to get married thanks to the people before her that fought for the LGBTQ community to have the right to get married.