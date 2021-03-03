MadameNoire Featured Video

Lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn is still speaking on behalf of the 11 accusers who have come forward with sexual assault allegations against rapper T.I. and his wife, former Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris. In the latest press interview done with the New York-based attorney, Blackburn claims that although the musicians’ camp offered to “make a deal” with his clients, he doesn’t plan to stop pushing for an investigation until the stars hold themselves accountable.

As reported by local Atlanta source CBS46 News, “Blackburn claims the women were drugged and raped by the couple. He said the incidents date back over a decade — and many happened in the Atlanta area.”

In a press interview, the attorney additionally talked about how T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer Steve Sadow allegedly presented him with the possibility of a “deal.” While the details of the potential arrangement made on behalf of the couple to the accusers weren’t specified, Blackburn said he wouldn’t be accepting anything less than T.I. and Tiny owing up to their alleged criminalities. Otherwise, the attorney favors relying on the judicial system to do an investigation and trial if the allegations can be substantiated.

“Steve Sadow reached out to me looking to make a deal on behalf of T.I. and Tiny,” Blackburn said in the press release. “And I told Steve Sadow my clients want justice. So, if the deal involves Tiny and T.I. turning themselves in and admitting to the crimes they have committed then fine we got a deal. But if it does not, then I would prefer the investigators do that work and to bring criminal charges against Tiny and T.I. for what they’ve done throughout the years.”

Blackburn is asking both state and federal courts to do a criminal investigation of the allegations facing the couple — which include “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation.”