Just yesterday, we wrote about the alleged abuse that many believe took place in Tamar Braxton’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso.

We’ll likely never know what truly transpired between those two because there are so many sides to the story of their relationship. Tamar once alleged that David threatened to kill the both of them while he was driving his car. She stated that David was the aggressor and she only put her hands on him after her had gotten physical with her. There are images of bruises on her arm from that day but due to legal reasons, she can’t discuss how they appeared on her person.

Before Tamar offered that bit of an explanation, Adefeso filed a restraining order against Tamar.

But today, according to TMZ, Adefeso’s restraining order was dissolved when neither he nor Braxton appeared in court. Though the reason neither one of them was present is unclear, TMZ said a source confirmed that they have not reconciled.

When Adefeso initially filed the paperwork last fall, there was no reason listed for the request.

Later, on Instagram, Adefeso gave a more detailed description of what claims took place between Tamar and himself in that car.

He said, “I’ve been a victim of domestic violence, domestic assault. I was attacked. I was driving on high speed and I was attacked, a blow to my neck, my jugular. For those of you who know medicine, the jugular is what carries blood to your brain. When you’re hit there, it discombobulates you. I was driving fast, I had to call my mom.”

Perhaps he no longer considers Tamar a threat.