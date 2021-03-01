MadameNoire Featured Video

As we’ve previously reported, LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker are in the midst of a divorce. And apparently, the word has spread all around town.

Because rapper The Game got the message. And during this weekend’s Verzuz, featuring D’Angelo, the West coast rapper made his intentions known.

As D’Angelo was performing his most sensual hit, “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” Luckett left a comment sharing what the song was doing to her in the moment.

She said, “I [handclap emoji] WANT [handclap emoji] The [handclap emoji] Oil!” And then later, “It’s suddenly slippery in here. [smiling emoji.]”

The Game jumped on the opportunity to flirt.

“@LetoyaLuckett heard your [sic] single & your song on…. [wide eye emoji].”

Chile.

If the rumors are true, Tommicus put LeToya through the ringer. She’s endured enough. And judging from The Game’s track record with misogyny, in his relationship with Tiffany Cambridge—and the allegations of abuse (sexual battery) against women, we’d advise LeToya to leave this one alone.

Apparently, The Game is on the prowl these days. Just last week, we reported that he was shooting his shot with musician and reality tv star Tokyo Vanity.