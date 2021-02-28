MadameNoire Featured Video

Scrappy and Bambi of Love & Hip & Hop Atlanta are expecting their third child! Bambi revealed her baby bump on Instagram on February 27, 2021. While she, Scrappy and their children were out for a day of miniature golf, they recorded a video of the Compton native turning around to face the camera and show off her growing belly. They share two children already, a son named Breland and a daughter named Xylo.

Hopefully the couple’s marriage is still intact. During the filming of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Scrappy’s mother Momma Dee decided to tell some of the cast that the couple was experiencing marital problems and that they were considering divorce. Bambi admitted that they were arguing more than usual while being isolated during the pandemic and Scrappy did confide to his mother about their issues. Scrappy was still highly upset when Momma Dee aired the dirty laundry, and rightfully so.

While filming Family Reunion, Scrappy also found himself angry when he found out Erica Dixon, his ex and mother of his 15-year-old daughter Emani, was also invited. Even though Scrappy and Dixon didn’t get friendly, Bambi and Dixon were able to bury the hatchet.

“If you ever feel like I came at you in a foul type of way, I just want to clear whatever situation we have up because I don’t have no issue with you whatsoever,” Bambi told Erica.

Hopefully they can keep the peace since Emani is getting enough sibling.

Congratulations to Scrappy and Bambi!

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs every Monday at 8:00 p.m EST. Other stars from the other cities you can see include Apryl Jones, Sierra Gates, Fizz, Karlie Redd and her daughter Jasmine, Momma Dee, Mendeecees, Ray J, Paris Phillips, Trick Daddy, Trina, Yandy Smith-Harris and Yung Joc and his son Amoni.