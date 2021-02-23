MadameNoire Featured Video

In terms of hot celebrities, Cardi B. is it. Even after taking some time away from releasing music, any time she does drop a single it sky rockets to the top of the charts. Her opinions and hot takes matter to everyone from political figures to fashion icons. She’s basking in it girl status.

Still, she’s a woman of color. And despite her money, fame and popularity, she was not able to escape the discrimination that exists when it comes to paying women of color and Black women specifically for their work and their contributions.

Because Cardi is such a universal figure, brands have wanted to utilize her voice and likeness to sell their products.

And the usage of Cardi B. is an effective marketing strategy.

Still, in an conversation with Mariah Carey for Interview magazine, Cardi shares that she knows she’s not been compensated like other white artists who don’t have as much selling power.

See how this piece of the conversation went down below.

MARIAH CAREY: Here’s an interesting question: Do you feel that the record industry or the fashion industry, from your perspective, is inherently racist?

CARDI B: I don’t know if I would use the word “racism,” because everything is so technical right now. I have felt prejudice. I have been involved in endorsement deals, and then I found out that certain white people got more money for their deals from the same company. I do my research. I know how much money I made that company. My fans buy my shit. So it’s like,“ When you’re not paying me what you’re paying these other people, why is that?”It’s kind of insulting. And then when it comes to fashion, hip-hop is a big influence. And yet, Black artists have the hardest time getting pulls from designers and the hardest time getting seats at their fashion shows, and barely get endorsed by big fashion brands that we literally make trend.

CAREY: I’m just asking because I feel the same way. And I have it a different way because people don’t know how to categorize me sometimes, and that sucks. But I think people should listen to the words you say, because you’re saying it from firsthand experience. You’ve gotten less than other artists who are not artists of color, and yet your influence has been way broader. So let’s fix that. We’re going to do that, we’re going to do our bra line, and one of these days, can we do a song together?

CARDI B: I would love that. I would love to do a record that touches souls. You had me heartbroken when I was 11 years old and I didn’t even have a boyfriend.

