Actress Lupita Nyong’o added the title of children’s book author to her name in 2019, when she published Sulwe, the story of a little girl who struggles to accept her darker skin tone and does everything in her power to make herself appear lighter.

Now, the children’s book, illustrated by Vashti Harrison, about colorism is coming to Netflix as an animated musical film.

Speaking of the news, Nyong’o said, “The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart,” she said in a statement.” Growing up, I was uncomfortable in my dark skin. I rarely saw anyone who looked like me in the aspirational pages of books and magazines, or even on TV. It was a long journey for me to arrive at self-love. Sulwe is a mirror for dark-skinned children to see themselves, a window for those who may not be familiar with colorism, to have understanding and empathy, and an invitation for all who feel different and unseen to recognize their innate beauty and value. I am thrilled that the book is being adapted into an animated musical that we hope inspires children all around the world to celebrate their uniqueness.”

The new animated film is a part of Netflix’s push to add additional animated content to the platform. It will join Klaus and Over the Moon.

You can watch Lupita read her book coming to Netflix in the video below.