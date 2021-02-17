MadameNoire Featured Video

According to new reports, 2015 Powerball winner Marie Holmes is now begin sued by her ex-fiancé, Lamarr “Hot Sauce” McDow. After Holmes won a $188 million jackpot, she and McDow have continuously made headlines for their tumultuous and fairly expensive relationship, including tens of millions in bond money being paid by her over the course of four arrests to help bail him out.

If you recall, back in 2016, McDow defended his then financée’s decision to repeatedly pay his bail, telling The Daily Mail, “If I had that money then I would do the same for her. People are just jealous because of how much she won, and people want to see me locked in jail.” He additionally told the outlet that, “she [Holmes] is standing by her man.”

As reported now by WECT 6, McDow is claiming that during that same year (2016), because he was preparing to begin a seven-year prison sentence for drug trafficking charges he was convicted of in 2014, he decided to appoint Holmes as the “agent” of his assets. Being detailed in the federal lawsuit, “Mr. McDow authorized Ms. Holmes to store, maintain, and protect his real and personal property during his incarceration.”

Because of Holmes’ upgraded status in their relationship, things got complicated when the couple split up back in 2017 and McDow allegedly learned that Holmes had begun dating other people. In the new lawsuit, he claims that in the following months, Holmes sold off what he considered to be his own personal property. The items were some of the things Holmes lavishly bought for McDow when they were together, including “a $250,000 modified Chevrolet Stingray, $100,000 worth of clothes and jewelry, and a $600,000 auto restoration business, along with other large purchases,” according to the news source.

Basically, McDow is now suing because he feels despite them no longer being together romantically, since he made Holmes the agent of his things while he’s locked up, she was in the wrong for selling off the gifts she gave him without his permission. The lawsuit detailed McDow’s reasoning further by saying, “Ms. Holmes’ unconditional obligation to act in the best interests of Mr. McDow didn’t stop because Ms. Holmes and Mr. McDow’s relationship ended.”

All things being considered, the case has more complexities due to the fact that some of the gifts given were actually registered under Holmes’ name, like the car and the business. As far as what he wants from the lawsuit overall, the outlet reported McDow is seeking “compensation for the assets he claims were his” and “punitive damage.”

McDow and Holmes share two kids, and as of now, the former isn’t set to be released from prison until 2023.