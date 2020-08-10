Why Isn’t Brandy’s Cinderella On Disney+?

When Disney was first launching their streaming service Disney+, the biggest selling point was that it would include almost everything the company has created since its creation in 1923.

And with the exception of a few pieces of content that are unbearably racist, (see: 1946’s Song of The South) that is pretty much the case.

Sadly, there has been another oversight.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, which Disney produced in 1997, starring singers Brandy and Whitney Houston.

With Brandy in the titular role, the film would mark the first time Disney had seen a Black princess.

The film, which aired as a tv movie was a hit, playing to 60 million viewers and becoming the most-watched television musical debut in decades. The film earned ABC its highest Sunday night ratings in 10 years.

But despite its success and groundbreaking diversity in its colorblind casting, the film cannot be found on Disney+.

Last month, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Brandy shared her frustration at the project not being included on the platform.

“I absolutely don’t have any insight into that! I have no idea why [it isn’t] on Disney+. It should [be] on there because it’s Whitney Houston alone. You know what I mean? All by itself just because it’s Whitney Houston. So, I don’t know. But I mean Double Platinum, the movie that I did with Diana Ross, was just released on Netflix,” she continued. “That’s hope that maybe Disney can come on up and scoop up Cinderella. That would be awesome, I would love that.”

In addition to Brandy and Whitney Houston, the film also starred Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, B.A.P.S. star Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, and Paolo Montalban as the prince.

Disney has got to get it together.

With Netflix airing Brandy’s Double Platinum and the success of “Moesha” on the streaming platform, it only makes sense.