Reverend Al Sharpton and his wife Kathy Jordan Sharpton are on the way to dissolving their nearly 40-year marriage. But that number is a bit deceiving. The two have been separated for the past 15 years, where they’ve been living separately.

But today, Sharpton filed to end the marriage.

He requested a contested divorce in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

Kathy Jordan Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, split in 2004 after 24 years of marriage.

The couple share two daughters Dominique and Ashley together.

In the midst of their separation, Sharpton has seemingly moved on with his romantic life. He is frequently seen with his girlfriend Aisha McShaw at his East 65th condo.

Both Kathy and Sharpton’s lawyer refused to comment.

The two met in 1971 while he was touring with James Brown. At the time, Kathy was a backup singer. They married 9 years later.