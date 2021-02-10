MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for actor Romany Malco. Tuesday, the Think Like A Man star took to Instagram to announce that he is now a proud father of a brand new baby boy named Brave.

“Not that anyone asked but in this pic I’m holding THEE main reason for my lack of activity on social media,” the “A Million Little Things” actor began. “With everything going on in the USA I wasn’t sure if sharing this young man via social media was the right thing to do. But then I figured there are some people who are genuinely interested in my take on the experience of becoming a biological father. So here goes.”

Malco went on to share that little Brave was born at the end of January and some of the details regarding his birth. He also shared that witnessing Brave’s birth helped him to appreciate his partner and his own mother more.

“His name is Brave. He was born Jan 22, 2021 at 6:52 AM. Breech birth, and it all happened within a matter of 5 minutes. After witnessing the entire birthing process, I felt a deeper love for my life partner. She loves it when I call her my queen 👑. I find it more amusing to call her my baby momma. 😂 But the love I feel for her now is heightened, something new that I can’t yet describe,” he went on. “My appreciation for my mother is also heightened. I had to call and thank her for carrying me 9 months, having me, and caring for me as a newborn.

Malco, who is 52 years old, shared that waiting to have his first biological child until later in life felt like a good decision and credited his 11-year-old and 17-year-old bonus children for preparing him for biological fatherhood.

“Brave is my first biological child,” he wrote. “I’m 52 years old and I’ve never been responsible for anything quite as delicate and precious. “Based on my upbringing and psychological disposition, waiting to have a child later in life feels right. I’m already a stepdad of two. Our 11 year old and 17 year old have done an incredible job of preparing me for this moment. They have taught me unconditional love and they’ve rallied for Brave in unexpected ways. Now, seeing my genes expressed in this little man is fascinating to observe.”

In closing, he shared fatherhood has caused his focus to shift, adding that his primary concern is being a present and loving figure in Brave’s life.

“I ain’t worried about money,” he wrote.”I feel no pressure to change. I’m only concerned with consistently being present, responsible, nurturing, receptive, patient observant, supportive, honest, and loving towards my family and the world. Same as always and hopefully improving with time.”

Congratulations to Romany and his family on their new addition.