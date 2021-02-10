MadameNoire Featured Video

I think it’s safe to say that in the twelve seasons “Married at First Sight” has been on air, we have never seen anyone like Chris.

I don’t think it’s unfair to quote Miley Cyrus and say that Chris came in like a wrecking ball. Not only was he engaged just months before he married page, his conversation at the reception alone proved objectifying and inappropriate. Then to add insult to injury, on the last episode, we learned that Chris and Paige consummated their marriage only for Chris to tell her afterward that he was not attracted to her.

And as if all of that weren’t enough, previews for the upcoming shows tell us that Chris has a child on the way. As it stands we don’t know if his current wife, Paige, is pregnant or his ex-fiance is the one carrying his child.

It’s been so much of a mess that fans have begun to question whether or not Chris was chosen to participate in this experiment as a way to drum up ratings for the show.

The experts, specifically Pastor Cal, who has been catching the brunt of the criticism, has claimed that that was not the case. When he was questioned about Chris’ casting on his personal Instagram page, he said, “Thank you for caring for Paige. We do also, and she knows it, since we’re in communication with her. Ratings are never more important than our couples. We do our absolute best to match couples with integrity but we can’t predict how they will act when the cameras roll. We’re surprised also.”

That was his take.

Last week, Bossip’s Danielle Canada spoke to our favorites from last season Woody and Amani and Miles and Karen to get their take on Chris. While they all tried to keep it cute, see what they had to say below.

Woody: Well, what I will say is this. We got a special coming up, that we’re gonna [do] to debrief the season, give our opinion on season 12. Just to sum it up it’s pretty interesting.

Amani: Honestly, I’m getting a lot of good laughs off this season. I’ll wait to go into detail and give y’all the real tea. We have a lot of feelings.

Karen: I’m shocked, I’m a little in shock. This is a lot happening, I’m gonna stay tuned because I need to see more.

Miles: I’ll say this. I’m hoping that there’s more to the story. First and foremost, I know that things can be difficult but from what I’ve seen from this young man, there’s a lot of growth I need to see. A LOT of growth.

Same.

An all new episode of “Married at First Sight” airs tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime.