Laverne Cox is sharing more details on how things are going in her flourishing new relationship. Even though we’re still not sure exactly who her new man is, the star is clearly full of love for her “insanely hot” new boo, and also very much healed from her past relationship with her ex, Kyle Draper. While speaking with PEOPLE, Cox opened up about what it’s been like to be in love again after she and Draper called it quits back in 2019. Because the couple had been together for almost two years before ending their relationship, Cox recalled the whole situation as quite painful for her when it was over. Still, things with her new guy are going better than she could have expected, and it’s nice to hear that she’s feeling content within her new relationship. “It’s scary, but I love love,” Cox told PEOPLE about falling in love again after Draper. “After my last relationship ended, I was heartbroken and devastated. It’s beautiful that you can love again, that you can heal that grief with time, and then move on to something else. Something that’s an even better situation for me and even more fulfilling.” Talking more about her new boo, the former Orange Is The New Black star described him in all the gushy and love dovey ways someone would that’s head over heels in love. In a juicy little tidbit, Cox also mentioned that her boyfriend is quite a few years younger than her too.

“He’s just so kind and funny, and we’ve laughed and had just the best time,” the 48-year-old star said. “He’s not playing any games. He’s just himself, and he’s kind and sweet and real and funny and awesome. And he’s 20 years younger than me, as well. So that’s a whole thing. I always date younger men.”

“What I learned in [my] last relationship,” Cox continued, “is that I can combine a really great physical connection with an emotional connection. Because they hadn’t been always fully combined in past relationships. I can have this great physical thing with love and these things can come together. I learned that I can be vulnerable in every aspect of myself. I’m taking that into the new relationship.”

Even though we’re all curious to know who this mystery man is that she speaks so fondly of, Cox doesn’t plan to display her new relationship on social media anytime soon. In an additional comment she shared about her blooming romance, Cox said not showing off her current relationship on social media was another way she was making sure this one was different than the last.

“Also, I don’t think I want to traipse him around on social media,” the star said. “I definitely have no plans on being public with this one. With my last relationship, it just felt organic. But I think I don’t want to do that this time, for a lot of different reasons. So you will not be seeing photos of him on Instagram!”

It seems like we’ll have to keep waiting and watching to see who Cox’s new boo is. Regardless, it’s lovely to hear how healed she is from her past relationship, and how happy she is in her present one.