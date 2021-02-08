MadameNoire Featured Video

Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward recently shared a message to all her fellow hard-working women out there, and the men who often let them down. In an effort to encourage women to stop dimming their light to make their men happy, Steward’s strongly-worded post said that when it comes to dating a female boss, men either needed to get right or get left, especially if they can’t keep up.

“This is the year that we stop dumbing down who we are to make these n*ggas comfortable,” Steward began in a video posted to her Instagram last night (Feb. 7). Speaking on how women are able to feel good about their accomplishments when around other women, but are often forced to hide them when with their partners for the sake of keeping a man happy, she continued, “Yea you know like we understand that we bosses, and we’re on our sh*t, and we get sh*t done, but when it comes to these n*ggas, we trying to make these n*ggas comfortable. You know like, ‘I know you know I’m doing so good, and I don’t want to’ — Nah, f*ck all that, f*ck all that. We bosses. If you gon f*ck with us, it’s either you gon be motivated or intimidated. Pick one. And if you’re intimidated, man the f*ck up my n*gga. B*tch, boss up. If you’re going to stand next to a b*tch, you gotta boss the f*ck up. Pick one. You’re motivated, or intimidated. If you’re motivated, I got you. If you’re intimidated, get your b*tch a*s on somewhere, with your intimidated a*s.”

In her caption, Steward doubled down on her message by saying a woman shouldn’t have to dim her shine just so her man can feel grounded in their relationship. When it comes to making boss moves, Steward doesn’t think it’s smart for a woman to waste time stroking their man’s ego in any facet of the relationship.

“We’ll stand in a room full of female bosses and know our worth. We confident, inspired, we be on our cocky sh*t,” the CEO said. “But [then] get inside with the man we love and try to dumb it down so he can feel like the head honcho. NAH! It’s either you gon’ start climbing some stairs or you gon’ crawl yo b*tch a*s up out my life. We don’t got time to be stroking these n*ggas egos no mo’. They know who the f*ck we are and we gotta know it too. Whether we in a conference room or a bedroom. Goodnight.”

Being the makeup mogul and businesswoman that she is, Steward has probably had her fair share of experiences trying to find a man who could both handle and support all her success without feeling insecure. Even though we don’t know why they suddenly broke up, Steward was most recently tied to rapper Sage the Gemini. After making their relationship public with big declarations of love and gooey Instagram posts of the two of them on our timelines, it’s only been a few weeks since the pair mysteriously went their separate ways. For the record, Steward also didn’t have the best experience coming out of the relationship she had with her ex-fiancé, “Lou,” who went as far as to claim she was an unfit mother after she moved on from him and got a new boo.

It’s sad that some men feel the need to tear down successful women, or that some simply just can’t handle the fact that their lady is a certified boss. Even though all women have to go through the highs and lows of finding a man who can genuinely hold them down, Supa Cent’s post highlights the fact that it might be that much harder for all the women who are racking up achievements and big money all on their own.