After flooding social media with lovey dovey Instagram Live sessions and posts, Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward and rapper Sage the Gemini have ended their relationship. Sage the Gemini wrote in his Instagram story on January 29, 2021 that he was simply “single.” When his post was re-posted by The Shade Room, Supa Cent commented under it saying “Whew! Yasssssirrrr!” with praise emojis.

The “Red Nose” rapper also commented under one of The Shade Room’s posts about their breakup.

“Regardless I wish her the best God bless,” he wrote.

He also deleted most of the pictures from his Instagram page, only leaving up four posts. He explained why he did that in a now-deleted message in his Instagram story.

“Only deleted our pics because I don’t want to be measured by the internet this is real life love and I don’t want it to be mixed up!”

It was confirmed that they were dating back in December 2020. Though their relationship was a shock to us, they claimed they knew each other for 11 years. Them announcing their relationship was also unexpected because shortly before they made their debut, Steward was on social media professing her love for another man whose name wasn’t revealed. When they received backlash, the Oakland, California native made sure to respond to the naysayers.

“Some people get caught up, and in social media and celebrity worlds because it’s interesting to them BUT you have to realize YOU DON’T KNOW THEM lol ya’ll be KILLIN ME lol so crazy,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “Send Positive energy out you’ll be fine I promise. This happy s**t good for you I ain’t goin back.”

It’s unfortunate that they didn’t work out because the 28-year-old rapper seemed dedicated to the relationship.

“Support me in being the man that I am supposed to be for her and wish me luck on love progress and consistency,” he told The Shade Room when their relationship was revealed.

Steward hasn’t said much about the breakup via social media.